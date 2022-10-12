Seacrest (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES and PREMIERE NETWORKS' ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST host RYAN SEACREST is dealing with having COVID-19. SEACREST, who also co-hosts ABC TV's LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN and AMERICAN IDOL, is in quarantine while he recovers.

SEACREST called into "LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN" this morning (10/12) and spoke to KELLY RIPA and her husband, MARK CONSUELOS, who is filling in for SEACREST.

