-
Ryan Seacrest Quarantined With COVID-19
October 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES and PREMIERE NETWORKS' ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST host RYAN SEACREST is dealing with having COVID-19. SEACREST, who also co-hosts ABC TV's LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN and AMERICAN IDOL, is in quarantine while he recovers.
SEACREST called into "LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN" this morning (10/12) and spoke to KELLY RIPA and her husband, MARK CONSUELOS, who is filling in for SEACREST.
See more from YAHOO.