MAXIMUM ARTIST GROUP, LLC adds MADALYN (MADDY) MATHWIG to the newly created position of Manager of Promoter Relations. MATHWIG will take the role of primary conduit between the company’s management clients, event promoters, and sponsors. MATHWIG comes from WISCONSIN-based LIFE PROMOTIONS, producers of Lifest festivals in OSHKOSH and BON AQUA, TN, where she oversaw artist relations, on-site coordination of artist activities, and social media strategy. She also acted as road manager for the company’s non-festival one-off events.



“With the growth in our firm, in general, and in touring, specifically, I’ve been contemplating adding this position for a while,” stated Founder/Pres. MITCHELL SOLAREK. “When I started inquiring about potential individuals for this role, MADDY was on everyone’s list. I am excited for both our clients and our entire team to have her on board. MADDY’s breadth of experience makes her uniquely qualified to have an immediate impact on the touring business of our clients.”



“I am absolutely thrilled to begin this new adventure with Maximum and my newly adopted city of NASHVILLE,” shared MATHWIG. “The artist roster I’ll be working with is among the best world-class talent. But even more so, they and the Maximum team are world-class people. I’m grateful to MITCHELL for giving me a chance to play a part in the continued success of our clients and the firm.

