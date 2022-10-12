Coming November 1st

Actress/model EMILY RATAJKOWSKI is hosting a new podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. "HIGH LOW WITH EMRATA" will debut NOVEMBER 1st and is being produced by SONY's SOMETHIN' ELSE podcast production division.

“I am thrilled to partner with SONY MUSIC for my first podcast and give listeners intimate access to my candid thoughts and perspective on whatever is happening in our world,” said RATAJKOWSKI. “I am interested in examining pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions. My hope is that the series will be a place where listeners can come to participate in thoughtful discourse while also having fun.”

« see more Net News