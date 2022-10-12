SoNash Publishing Launches

SONASH, a new NASHVILLE-based music publishing company, has launched, helmed by Pres. TRAVIS CHANEY, VP BRIDGETTE TATUM, Creative Dir. ABIGAIL WATE AYALA and Creative Consultant JULI NEWTON-GRIFFITH, a NASHVILLE music publishing veteran.

The SONASH partnership comes from a long-term relationship between CHANEY, a coach, consultant and entrepreneur, and songwriter/artist TATUM, who has more than 100 recorded songs, including JASON ALDEAN's "She's Country," the #1 most played song of 2009. After two years at CORNMAN MUSIC, AYALA worked at BRING A SHOVEL MANAGEMENT before joining SONASH.

"I have a passion for business and a passion for music," said CHANEY. "I’ve started several businesses from the ground up, but the key to success has always been the people directly involved in the companies. BRIDGETTE TATUM and I have built a strong working relationship over the past five years. She is an amazingly gifted songwriter and also brings a high business acumen which, coupled with her creative talents, represents all the ingredients I was looking for in a great business partner. I’m ecstatic to be working with her alongside an extremely talented team of music minds."

"SONASH is here to give integrity and respect to the relationship between publisher business and writer’s creativity," said TATUM. "We want to build, cultivate, and help successfully push both SONASH and the writers together toward each one's goals as a team."

