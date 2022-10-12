Ray

Veteran radio newsman, host, and producer STEVE RAY died TUESDAY afternoon (10/11), reports ABC affiliate WJLA-TV/WASHINGTON. He was 64.

RAY, most recently at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON, counted stints at WESTWOOD ONE, AMERICA'S RADIO NEWS NETWORK, METRO NETWORKS, RADIO FREE ASIA, AP, PREMIERE NETWORKS, and WTOP, WFED-A, WJFK, and WWWT-A/WASHINGTON on his resume. He also acted in 30 movies and TV series, hosted an annual auto preview show for the SINCLAIR television stations, and did voicework for several clients, including the WASHINGTON NATIONALS.

