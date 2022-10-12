(L-R) Richie Brown, Hope Bidegainberry, Edwin Herrera)

ALL ACCESS has learned that BONNEVILLE BROADCASTING's BAY AREA cluster has made several upgrades in the programming department, starting with EDWIN HERRERA, who will now add MD stripes to Triple A KOIT-HD2 (HIGHWAY 1)/SAN FRANCISCO-OAKLAND-SAN JOSE. HERRERA already handles programming producer responsibilities for AC KOIT and Urban/R&B KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO BAY.

In an email to the staff, Dir./Programming Operations BRIAN FIGULA said of HERRERA, "EDWIN has been super at developing relationships with the music industry, has a strong ear for new music and is executing our strategy flawlessly. EDWIN will continue to produce audio and video content for the programming department and will soon take on additional support initiatives." Submit Triple A and Alternative music product to hherrera@bonneville.com.

In addition, RICHIE BROWN has officially been named APD for Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX) and HIGHWAY 1. FIGULA's email said of BROWN, "RICHIE BROWN has proven that he can not only execute day-to-day programming for KUFX, but also generate great ratings as well. He’s been a key asset to building the HIGHWAY 1 (KOIT-HD2) brand and developing label relationships alongside EDWIN." Submit Triple A, Alternative and Rock music product to rbrown@bonneville.com.

And finally, Assistant Ops. Dir. HOPE BIDEGAINBERRY is adding KOIT/KBLX MD to her title. "KOIT has consistently been the most-listened-to radio station in the market, and HOPE has played a key role in the daily music product. A much-deserved title upgrade!" added FIGULA. Submit AC, Urban AC and Gospel music product to hbidegainberry@bonneville.com.

