Auction To Support Mental Health

THE AWESOME MUSIC PROJECT, a Canadian charity dedicated to raising awareness and supporting research into music’s transformative impact on mental wellness and mental health, has launched its first "Awesome Online Music Auction."

Funds raised through the "Awesome Online Music Auction" will support the expansion of two music and mental wellness programs: THE AWESOME MUSIC HOUR and the AMP4LIFE BOOK CLUB. Both programs use music to open up conversations about mental wellness and mental health.

Featured auction items include:

● A 15-minute Zoom conversation with CHRIS HADFIELD, Colonel Astronaut (ret’d) and contributor to best-selling book THE AWESOME MUSIC PROJECT CANADA: SONGS OF HOPE AND HAPPINESS. (Courtesy of CHRIS HADFIELD);

● A trip for two to the 2023 CALGARY FOLK FESTIVAL (courtesy of WESTJET, MARRIOTT, THE CALGARY FOLK FESTIVAL, and TRAVEL ALBERTA);

● A visit to the set of the hit Canadian TV show MURDOCH MYSTERIES with the show’s composer ROB CARLI (courtesy of ROB CARLI and MURDOCH MYSTERIES);

● An original GORD DOWNIE print from renowned Canadian rock photographer RICHARD BELAND (courtesy of RICHARD BELAND);

● Tickets to see SARAH MCLACHLAN at CASINO RAMA, plus a SARAH MCLACHLAN merchandise package (courtesy of the SARAH MCLACHLAN FOUNDATION);

● A RUSH poster signed by all three members (courtesy of RUSH and SRO MANAGEMENT).

AMP Co-Founder TERRY STUART said, “We’ve seen so much good come from both of these programs. Whether it’s been with youth or seniors, the impact that music, and stories about music, has had on our program participants has truly been remarkable. It has sparked conversations that have led to better social integration, elevated mood, and a new appreciation for the role music plays in mental wellness and mental health.”

Co-Founder ROB CARLI added, "With the incredible line-up of items we have for the "Awesome Online Music Auction" we’re hoping to raise enough money to expand THE AWESOME MUSIC HOUR and the AMP4LIFE BOOK CLUB to several new sites in early 2023. If you see something you like, bid early and bid often knowing that your money will go to support a great cause.”

