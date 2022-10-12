Andress

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's INGRID ANDRESS is the latest artist to join APPLE MUSIC in-studio to record a brand new, exclusive, audio EP as part of the APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS series. She performed hits “Feel Like This,” and “Wishful Drinking,” and a cover of THE 1975’s “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”

APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS is a new series of exclusive live releases featuring some of the world’s most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in spatial audio. Recorded in APPLE MUSIC studios around the world, APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, as well as creative covers.

ANDRESS told APPLE MUSIC of recording her session, "It felt like a good day at the office. Sometimes there’s that pressure to entertain people and there’s a pressure of needing to nail a vocal take when recording your album, and so, for the APPLE SESSIONS, it was really fun because it just felt like we were kids just getting to play music together, and my band and I rarely get those moments."

Click here to hear the songs from the session.

