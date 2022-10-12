Weidman (Photo: UFC)

Former UFC middleweight champion CHRIS WEIDMAN will host a new weekly show on SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION. “WON’T BACK DOWN RADIO” will debut OCTOBER 17 at 5p (ET).

“I’m excited to launch WON’T BACK DOWN RADIO with SIRIUSXM and have the opportunity to work alongside MMA greats like DIN THOMAS, ANTHONY SMITH and hosts RYAN MCKINNELL and RJ CLIFFORD,” said WEIDMAN. “I can’t wait to talk all things MMA and connect with the fans of SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION every week!”

« see more Net News