(L-R) Sarah Quinn, JAX

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WMKS (HITS 100.3)/GREENSBORO, NC welcomed ATLANTIC RECORDS recording artist JAX to the HITS New Music Lounge for a HITS Hang and Q&A with middayer SARAH QUINN. JAX has been on the road visiting radio in support of her current Top 20 single, "Victoria's Secret".

PD ZAC DAVIS tells ALL ACCESS, "JAX is a world-class talent and her story is so unique and fresh. I found out from my buddy ADAM RIVERS (at sister stations WKSS/HARTFORD & WKCI/NEW HAVEN) how much of a fan JAX is of DUNKIN, so we thought we'd have some fun. We knew that a DUNKIN donut taste test would be something she’d enjoy! HITS 100.3’s SARAH QUINN did a great job with the TRIAD fans and JAX. We were so glad to have her in GREENSBORO!"

« see more Net News