CHRIS ALLISON is making the move from SUMMITMEDIA’s WICHITA, KS cluster, where he has been the GSM since 2020, to become the Market Pres. for the company's LOUISVILLE, KY, cluster.

SUMMITMEDIA Chairman/CEO CARL PARMER said, “We’re excited to have an executive of CHRIS’s caliber on our senior leadership team. I’m confident he will drive the revenue growth in LOUISVILLE and deliver on the success of our brands and for our clients within the market.”

ALLISON said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading SUMMITMEDIA in this capacity. I look forward to leading the LOUISVILLE team, nurturing relationships with local business owners to develop marketing strategies while increasing SUMMITMEDIA’s revenue."

SUMMITMEDIA LOUISVILLE stations are Country WQNU (Q103.1), Hot AC WVEZ (MIX 106.9), Classic Rock WSFR (107.7 THE EAGLE) and Rhythmic AC WRKA (103.9 THE GROOVE).

