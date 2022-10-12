Benning (Photo: KOZN)

Former NRG MEDIA Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE)/OMAHA host DAMON BENNING is replacing MATT DAVISON as analyst on NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS football radio broadcasts, reports the LINCOLN JOURNAL-STAR.

DAVISON departed the HUSKERS after 19 seasons to launch a name-image-likeness (NIL) operation, the 1890 INITIATIVE; BENNING played for the HUSKERS in 1992-96 and recently joined the HURRDAT MEDIA podcast network after several years co-hosting "SHARP AND BENNING" with GARY SHARP on THE ZONE.

