STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has named CRAIG MICHAELS as the new Operations Manager for the ROCHESTER, NY cluster, starting NOVEMBER 1st. MICHAELS will replace MIKE MCCOY, who is relocating to ARIZONA (NET NEWS 10/10).

Along with his duties as OM, MICHAELS will become PD for AC WARM (WARM 101.3), Adult Hits WFKL (FICKLE 93.3). The cluster also includes Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE) which is currently led by SMG Alt/Rock format captain JOSH VENABLE.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SVP/Programming BOB THORNTON said, “MIKE MCCOY is a total pro and someone I have known and respected for decades and I am sorry to see him leave, but I understand the importance of family. He’s made a big impact on the ROCHESTER cluster and we’re grateful for his assistance as we move into a new phase.”

MICHAELS said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP team in ROCHESTER. SMG’s ROCHESTER brands are embedded in the fabric of the community, and I look forward to working with GM MIKE NINNIE, Western NEW YORK mainstay TONY INFANTINO, and the rest of the team to continue that tradition. The chance to work with MIKE MCCOY during the transition is an experience I’m really looking forward to, and I appreciate him staying on for a time to pass the baton. Thanks to Senior VP Programming BOB THORNTON, and GM MIKE NINNIE for the opportunity. I’m excited to be arriving in Western NEW YORK just in time to cheer on a BILLS SUPER BOWL season.”

