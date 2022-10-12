Watson

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the passing of longtime radio programmer TOM WATSON following complications from COPD, while under the care of doctors at the WEST PALM BEACH VA HOSPITAL. WATSON was 74 years old.

TOM had a long career as former Dir./Operations & Programming at 92.7-FM JILL-FM/LOS ANGELES; OM at 107.9-FM THE TRACK/INDIANAPOLIS; former OM iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI, radio personality at KIOI/SAN FRANCISCO, and was President at A.C.C. CONSULTING & MARKETING INTERNATIONAL working with stations in L.A., CHICAGO, DALLAS, SEATTLE, and MIAMI, as well as AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, LONDON, DUBLIN, and ISTANBUL.

WATSON is survived by his wife, DEE WATSON. She can be contacted at (818) 599-2025 or at DDWatson@yahoo.com .

« see more Net News