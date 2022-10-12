Accepting Entries.

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION's GRACIE AWARDS has opened the call for entries for its 48th annual awards ceremony.

Commented AWMF Pres. BECKY BROOKS, “The GRACIE AWARDS celebrate and honor truly exceptional content by, for and about women. We are more committed than ever to honor the remarkable work by so many in our creative community. As our most important fundraiser of the year, the GRACIES enables the FOUNDATION to deliver on its promise to further the connection, education and recognition of women in media.”

Serving again as co-chairs for the 2023 iteration are THE WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN, HALLMARK MEDIA Chief Communications Officer ANNIE HOWELL, and McVAY MEDIA CONSULTING President MIKE McVAY. VICANGELO BULLUCK will return to produce the GRACIE AWARDS again in 2023, as he has done every year since 2016.

Entry eligibility air dates are from JANUARY 1st through DECEMBER 31st of this year. Early bird rates for entries end on DECEMBER 15th at 11:59p (ET). The deadline for all entries is JANUARY 12th, 2023, at 11:59p (ET). Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed here.

