Colleagues and friends in the Country community are coming together to help the family of former CMT writer/producer and longtime ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC SVP LISA LEE, who died battling cancer last year (NET NEWS 8/23/21).

It was recently learned that the majority of her children's college savings funds were depleted to help cover costs for LEE's care during her battle. Her oldest daughter, GRAYSON, a senior in high school, plans to follow in her mother's footsteps and attend NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY next year. Her son, JACKSON, although younger, plans to attend college when the time comes as well. Because LEE was so beloved in the community, friends and family set up two ways to help her children.

There are two options to contribute if you'd like to help out:

(1) Write a check to help cover the kids' college: You can do it by sending a check for their 529 college fund (for both). You will receive a tax receipt.

Checks Payable to: EDWARD JONES (Subject Line: 529 CONTRIBUTION LEE FAMILY)

Mail to: SHOPKEEPER MANAGAMENT, Attn: MARION KRAFT, 918 19th AVE. S., NASHVILLE, TN 37212

(2) Help the family pay bills to get back on their feet.

Checks Payable to: LISA LEE MEMORIAL FUNDMail to: FIRST ARKANSAS BANK AND TRUST, Attn: LISA LEE MEMORIAL FUND, P.O. Box 827, JACKSONVILLE, AR 72078

Or via ZELLE: LISALEEMEMORIALFUND@GMAIL.COM

Bank Contact: STACY MUNFORD/work: 501-985-4079 or smunford@sabandt.bank

