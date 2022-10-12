Babydoll

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Urban WZFX (FOXY 99)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has upped VICTORIA “BABYDOLL” JOHNSON from part time to middays.

BABYDOLL said, “I recognize the blessing in being able to love what you do for a living and for that I thank GOD. I would like to thank KENNY J for consistently molding and coaching me. I also would like to show my gratitude to TEE GENTRY & KATY LOLLIS for this opportunity. I'm thrilled to be growing with the BBGI family."

PD/Brand Mgr. KENNY J added, “We’re extremely excited to have BABYDOLL in the driver seat for midday on FOXY 99. Her ability to generate on air and online relevant, timely content is amazing! BABYDOLL’s approach, positive attitude, and willingness to learn is top notch. Congrats well deserved.”

« see more Net News