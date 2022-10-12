Beard (Photo: LinkedIn)

AMY BEARD joined BIG LOUD RECORDS on MONDAY (10/10) as Dir./Marketing. She arrives following a more than five-year stint at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, most recently in the role of Mgr./Marketing & Artist Development.

She joined UMG in 2017 as a coordinator in that department following time as A&R Administrator at CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP. UMG promoted her into the manager role in 2018.

