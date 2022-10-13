Partners

Canadian digital sports platform PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. is bringing its shows to ACAST under a new partnership for hosting, distribution, and ad sales support for PLAYMAKER's roster of over 20 podcasts, including DAILY FACEOFF LIVE, CANUCKS CONVERSATION, WORLD SOCCER TALK, and BARN BURNER.

“ACAST is the ideal partner to increase the reach and monetization of our lineup of shows as we look to facilitate a more meaningful connection between sports fans and the brands we partner with,” said PLAYMAKER COO JAKE CASSADAY. “The team at ACAST is ready and excited to support our growth, and it’s exciting to formally announce this partnership at a pivotal time as the sports calendar ramps up.”

“Our partnership with PLAYMAKER is a huge win for advertisers in CANADA and beyond, who are eager to reach a highly-coveted audience of engaged sports fans,” said ACAST CANADA Managing Dir. HEATHER GORDON. “In our work to strengthen the thriving Canadian podcast ecosystem and support creators locally and globally, it’s increasingly important for us to team up with innovative organizations that meet fans where they are. PLAYMAKER is the perfect example of such a company.”

