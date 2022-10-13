Helton (Photo: Twitter @KNXDickHelton)

Longtime AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES morning co-anchor and Senior Political Correspondent DICK HELTON will retire FRIDAY (10/14) after 24 years with the station.

HELTON joined KNX as a reporter and fill-in anchor in 1998 after anchoring for 29 years, the last 13 in afternoon drive, at sister News WBBM-A/CHICAGO; he began his career in college radio at the UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and at the ILLINOIS FARM BUREAU.

Co-anchor VICKY MOORE tweeted a request for comments for possible use in on-air tributes to HELTON:





My @knxnews partner, #DickHelton retires Friday. Feel free to email or tweet comments/ audio to me for possible use on air. Vicky.Moore@Audacy.com pic.twitter.com/tTT1X2kDsn — Vicky Moore (@VickyMooreNews) October 11, 2022

