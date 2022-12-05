-
KMYZ (Z104.5 The Edge)/Tulsa Unwraps The Edge Christmas Concert
by Shawn Alexander
SILVERSUN PICKUPS, WILDERADO, and CAFUNE will perform at STEPHENS MEDIA Alternative KMYZ (Z104.5 THE EDGE)/TULSA's "THE EDGE CHRISTMAS CONCERT" on DECEMBER 5th at CAIN’S BALLROOM.
Tickets will go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th. and pre-sale for members of THE EDGE FAMILY loyalty program is TODAY from 10a-10p (CT).
Find more info on THE EDGE CHRISTMAS CONCERT here.