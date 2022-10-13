Debuts Today

iHEARTRADIO's newest addition to its podcast roster is a weekly sex advice show hosted by "intimacy specialist" LILA DONNOLO. "POSITIVELY SEX! WITH LILA" premieres the first of its 46 episodes TODAY (10/13).

“As a society, we’ve become aware -- more than ever before -- of just how much we need intimacy in order to thrive,” said DONNOLO. “Most of us were indoctrinated with sexual shame, and this shame is detrimental to all aspects of our lives. The world needs sex-positivity. Desperately! Now! That’s why I’m so incredibly delighted to have iHEARTRADIO in my corner. iHEARTRADIO has given me, and sex-positivity, a global megaphone, and, to paraphrase my psychiatrist friend, I’m so excited for the world to get to hear these perspectives.”

