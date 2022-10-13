Coming Next Week

Former ESPN and FS1 host and NFL defensive end MARCELLUS WILEY will host a new podcast for the DAN PATRICK PODCAST NETWORK at iHEARTMEDIA. “MORE TO IT WITH MARCELLUS WILEY,” co-produced by PATRICK, iHEART, WORKHOUSE MEDIA, DAT DUDE ENTERTAINMENT, and JAM STREET MEDIA, will debut TUESDAY (10/18) with LIL WAYNE as the guest, followed on future episodes by interviews with ANTHONY ANDERSON, CHARLES BARKLEY, SNOOP DOGG, ANDREW YANG, DEION SANDERS, and BEN HOROWITZ.

WILEY, who co-hosted ESPN’s “SPORTSNATION” and FS1’s “SPEAK FOR YOURSELF” and hosted at ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES, said, “I’m honored to work with the legendary trailblazer DAN PATRICK, whose path of success perfectly embodies the title of this podcast, ‘MORE TO IT.’ I’m so excited to share these amazing journeys of perseverance and success with the world to inspire the inner power we all possess.”

“MARCELLUS frequent appearances on my show dating back to his days as a CHARGER always stood out because he never showed up with cliché comments,” said PATRICK. “He’s never been boring and I love that he brings something new to every conversation. I’m looking forward to listening to his new show and thrilled that he’s officially part of our family.”

« see more Net News