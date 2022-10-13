Back For More

The hosts of CROOKED MEDIA's "POD SAVE AMERICA" will be chatting with their former boss in a special bonus episode, as former President BARACK OBAMA visits his former aides JON FAVREAU, JON LOVETT, DAN PFEIFFER, and TOMMY VIETOR for an interview that will first air as an episode of "CROOKED RADIO" on SIRIUSXM PROGRESS FRIDAY (10/14) at 7p (ET) before being issued as a podcast on SATURDAY.

OBAMA's appearance, which will be replayed at 9p FRIDAY and again throughout the weekend, will be his first on the show since OCTOBER 14, 2020.

« see more Net News