CODY JOHNSON leads all Country nominations for the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS with three, including Favorite Male Country Artist. Following close behind with two apiece are LUKE COMBS, WALKER HAYES, CHRIS STAPLETON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and MORGAN WALLEN. TAYLOR SWIFT also received two nods in the Country categories, but six total nominations this year, including Artist of the Year.

Twelve other Country artists earned one nomination apiece, including collaborations between JORDAN DAVIS and LUKE BRYAN, and DUSTIN LYNCH and MACKENZIE PORTER.

The 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS will be handed out on NOVEMBER 20th at LOS ANGELES' MICROSOFT THEATER, with the award show airing live on ABC.

See a full list of nominees here.

