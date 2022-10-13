Shomby

Travel ordeals have become an everyday part of our lives, particularly for frequent flyers. COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY knows this all too well, and has some nightmarish recent experience to prove it. But while he’s been spending time sitting in terminals and on tarmacs, SHOMBY turned his thoughts to the customer experience, and how that relates to the way listeners experience radio.

Whether it’s an air personality leaving, a cancelled concert or some other challenge, SHOMBY writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS that stations need to “communicate the information in every possible way to make sure the message is received – on air, online, social media, etc. Don’t leave them hanging! If a contest goes awry or a personality has gotten a bit out of hand with a bit or a topic, own up to it and tell them how you plan to rectify the situation. Don’t hide! Let them know you hear them, and let them know you care about what they think.”

He adds, “Always keep your listeners in the loop. Bad things will happen, but will be forgotten if you communicate honestly and quickly. That’s how loyalty is built and, bottom line, ratings!”

