Honors

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has announced the nine media industry figures selected for its "GIANTS OF BROADCASTING & ELECTRONIC ARTS" honors this year, and the list includes iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and CROMWELL MEDIA President BAYARD (BUD) WALTERS.

The other honorees, to be feted for lifetime achievement at a ceremony in NEW YORK on NOVEMBER 15th hosted by ABC NEWS "NIGHTLINE" co-anchor JUJU CHANG, include the late JULIA CHILD, STANDARD MEDIA GROUP CEO DEB MCDERMOTT, CBS SPORTS Chairman SEAN MCMANUS, actress S. EPATHA MERKERSON, SCRIPPS Pres./CEO ADAM SUMSON, former NBC NEWS Justice Correspondent PETE WILLIAMS, and CNN anchor/host and WASHINGTON POST columnist FAREED ZAKARIA.

