Library Of American Broadcasting Foundation's 'Giants Of Broadcasting' 2022 Honorees Include Bob Pittman, Bud Walters
October 13, 2022
The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has announced the nine media industry figures selected for its "GIANTS OF BROADCASTING & ELECTRONIC ARTS" honors this year, and the list includes iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and CROMWELL MEDIA President BAYARD (BUD) WALTERS.
The other honorees, to be feted for lifetime achievement at a ceremony in NEW YORK on NOVEMBER 15th hosted by ABC NEWS "NIGHTLINE" co-anchor JUJU CHANG, include the late JULIA CHILD, STANDARD MEDIA GROUP CEO DEB MCDERMOTT, CBS SPORTS Chairman SEAN MCMANUS, actress S. EPATHA MERKERSON, SCRIPPS Pres./CEO ADAM SUMSON, former NBC NEWS Justice Correspondent PETE WILLIAMS, and CNN anchor/host and WASHINGTON POST columnist FAREED ZAKARIA.