Expansion

RADIODAYS EUROPE is expanding to NORTH AMERICA with an event in TORONTO this year. RADIODAYS NORTH AMERICA, a partnership with CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK, will take ;lace at the HARBOUR CASTLE WESTIN HOTEL in TORONTO on JUNE 8th and 9th.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the RADIODAYS EUROPE brand and its expert international content to NORTH AMERICA," said RADIODAYS EUROPE GM PETER NIEGEL. "TORONTO is the ideal location to bring everyone together to ensure that we as an industry move forward with strategies for the future."

CMW Pres. NEILL DIXON said, "I've long admired the people at RADIODAYS EUROPE and the outstanding job they do each year for the radio and audio industry. It's now time to come together for the betterment of all. This partnership will create a new standard for broadcast conferences around the world."

CANADIAN RADIO COUNCIL Pres. TROY REEB said, "We are very excited to participate and support RADIODAYS NORTH AMERICA. Now is the time that our industry needs to work together to help evolve our businesses in order to meet the demand of an ever-changing audience environment."

CBC News, Current Affairs, and Local GM SUSAN MARJETTI said, "CANADA's public broadcaster is so pleased to be part of this incredible world class event which recognizes and celebrates the unique and lasting role of radio and audio in people's lives. We look forward to getting together next JUNE in TORONTO."

