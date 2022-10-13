Starts Today

EVA LONGORIA is hosting her third podcast for iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA NETWORK and her own UnbeliEVAble ENTERTAINMENT, this time a podcast that examines the history behind iconic Latinx cuisine, "HUNGRY FOR HISTORY," co-hosted by culinary historian MAITE GOMEZ-REJÓN. The new show, originally announced as part of UnbeliEVAble's 2022 slate of podcasts, debuts TODAY (10/13) with an episode about the great tortilla debate, corn versus flour.

LONGORIA also hosts "CONNECTIONS WITH EVA LONGORIA" and executive produced the scripted "SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND" podcast.

