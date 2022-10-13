Ross, Calvert

LAURA G. ROSS, retired attorney and former Chief of Staff to NEW YORK STATE's Attorney General, has been elected Chair of the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING by unanimous vote. ROSS has been serving as the CPB's Vice Chair since 2020 and has been on the board since 2018. Former WYOMING PBS GM and WYOMING PBS FOUNDATION Pres. RUBYDEE CALVERT has been elected Vice Chair of the CPB.

ROSS said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to work with my fellow board members, CPB's leadership and staff, and our public media colleagues in support of our mission to serve the American people in communities across the country, As a result of our combined efforts, Americans of all backgrounds support the content and services of public media.”

“I second LAURA’s statement of commitment to the outstanding work of CPB and its support of the mission of public media.” said CALVERT, a board member since 2018. “I also want to thank my fellow board members and the superb CPB staff for their dedicated service to public media.”

