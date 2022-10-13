Camfield

AUDACY Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO is adding IAN CAMFIELD to weekday mornings from 6-10a replacing THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW. CAMFIELD begins MONDAY, OCTOBER 17th.

CAMFIELD is based at sister Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, where he joined in 2020. He recently added to middays at Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT. During his time in DALLAS-FORT WORTH, ALT 103.7 has climbed from ranking outside of the top 20 stations in the market, to being Top 6 in all key demos. CAMFIELD’s #2 rank in the 18-34 demo marks the best ratings in the history of the station. CAMFIELD broke into the industry at 16, hosting overnights at a Country station in LONDON and later joined Xfm & MTV in the U.K.. He previously was on-air at former CBS Alternative WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK, and HUBBARD Alternative KDKB/PHOENIX.

"IAN CAMFIELD is a world-class on-air talent who has proven can entertain his audience while connecting them to the music he plays," said AUDACY/SAN DIEGO SVP & Market Manager MICHAEL VALENZUELA. "We're very excited to have IAN join the ALT 94.9 air staff."

CAMFIELD added, “When I lived in ENGLAND, I would visit SAN DIEGO and tell ALT 94.9 management they should hire me! It's long been one of my favorite stations in one of my favorite cities. I'm very excited to be joining an excellent team."

« see more Net News