Divello

CUMULUS MEDIA/ABILENE, TX VP/Market Mgr. PAULA DIVELLO has been promoted to VP/Market Mgr. for the company's MONTGOMERY, AL cluster, including Country WLWI-F (I-92), AC WMXS (MIX 103.3), News-Talk WLWI-A, and Sports WMSP-A (SPORTS RADIO 740).

Prior to joining the ABILENE cluster in 2019, DIVELLO was DOS for CUMULUS in SHREVEPORT, LA; DOS for TOWNSQUARE in LUFKIN, TX; and a Senior AE and Digital Marketing Mgr. for RAYCOM MEDIA.

CUMULUS SVP/Operations MARK SULLIVAN said, “I’m excited for PAULA’s next leadership role in MONTGOMERY, as she has been such a positive force in both SHREVEPORT and ABILENE for our company. I look forward to working alongside her as she continues her track record of delivering strong results.”

DIVELLO said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead CUMULUS MONTGOMERY. I am looking forward to joining the team in MONTGOMERY and working in collaboration with our great employees on our next chapter of growth and success, making a positive impact on our staff, listeners and advertisers alike. CUMULUS’ diverse broadcast and digital solutions partnered with a genuine focus on company culture and core values are the tools to make that happen.”





