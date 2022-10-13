Coming 10/27

NPR and EDISON RESEARCH will hold a webinar to reveal the results of "THE SPOKEN WORD AUDIO REPORT 2022" on OCTOBER 27th at 2p (ET).

NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA VP/Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON and EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK will host the webinar, which will cover the highlights of the fourth annual study of spoken word audio, derived from Share of Ear data, with a special focus this year on Gen Z listening.

Click here to register for the webinar.

