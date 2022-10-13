Jaxon (photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that PAUL JAXON, the longtime Afternoon host for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA has been downsized after an 18 year run at the station.

JAXON posted this on his FACEBOOK page: "Almost two decades behind an MMR microphone. To say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement. Got caught up in corporate cuts. Just part of the biz and the economy. More than anything, I will miss my listeners and my WMMR family. I love them all like brothers and sisters. I'm not going anywhere. 10 years ago, I may have been off to CHICAGO or NYC for another opportunity. Times have changed. PHILADELPHIA is my home and I still love MMR with all of my heart. I'll share more when the dust settles. Until then... Peace, Love and Margaritas."

