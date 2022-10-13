L-R Gayle, Tucker and Peggy Sue (Photo: Brett Carleson/Getty for CMT)

In the wake of Country music legend LORETTA LYNN's recent passing, CMT has added a tribute segment to its "CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR" special, which premieres TONIGHT (10/14) at 8p (CT). Taped on WEDNESDAY (10/12) at NASHVILLE's SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, the show will feature a segment with LYNN's sisters, CRYSTAL GAYLE and PEGGY SUE, memorializing her alongside TANYA TUCKER and MARTINA McBRIDE.

As previously reported, the show will honor CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS and WALKER HAYES as its "Artists of the Year," ALAN JACKSON with the "Artist of a Lifetime" designation, and LAINEY WILSON as "Breakout Artist of the Year." Performers will include JACKSON, PEARCE, JOHNSON, BROWN and WILSON. CIARA and HAYES will team up for a world-premiere collaboration, and RILEY GREEN will honor COMBS with a performance.

CHRIS STAPLETON, DALE EARNHARDT, JR., DAN + SHAY, DUSTIN LYNCH, GARY LEVOX, KELSEA BALLERINI, "Yellowstone" actor KELSEY ASBILLE and SHANE McANALLY will serve as presenters.

