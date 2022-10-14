Not Submitted For 2023 Grammy Noms

SILK SONIC, the duo of BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK, has decided not to submit their album, "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for 2023 GRAMMY consideration. The album was released in NOVEMBER 2021 and was expected to contend for Album Of The Year, as well as other nominations.

"Leave The Door Open", the lead single from the SILK SONIC album, won four GRAMMY AWARDS at the 2022 ceremonies, including Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. SILK SONIC cited those GRAMMY wins in their decision to not submit the album, "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for 2023 GRAMMY consideration.

CNN has more.





« see more Net News