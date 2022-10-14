-
Music Health Alliance Kicks Off 3rd Annual Handwritten Signed Lyric Auction For 'Heal The Music'
October 14, 2022 at 5:25 AM (PT)
MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE's THIRD ANNUAL HANDWRITTEN SIGNED LYRIC AUCTION is under way. The auction is part of the organization's HEAL THE MUSIC campaign and the auction is run by JULIEN'S AUCTION HOUSE.
As previously reported (NET NEWS 9/29), handwritten lyrics available through the fundraising auction include "Fancy Like" by WALKER HAYES, "Blue Clear Sky" handwritten on a signature GEORGE STRAIT cowboy hat, "Live Your Story" (DISNEY Princess Project) sung by AULI’I CRAVALHO (voice of MOANA from the Disney film), DIERKS BENTLEY's "Drunk On A Plane," "I'm A Survivor" (theme song from the show "REBA"), "Peter Pan" handwritten on a guitar by KELSEA BALLERINI, plus many more
