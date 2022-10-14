Lepine

FAMILY RADIO has named BOB LEPINE as morning host, making official the post he has been filling all SUMMER as a fill-in. LEPINE has served as co-host for the "FAMILYLIFE TODAY" show and podcast and announcer on "TRUTH FOR LIFE WITH ALISTAIR BEGG" and is the teaching pastor at REDEEMER COMMUNITY CHURCH in LITTLE ROCK, AR.

LEPINE said, “I’m honored to be able to be part of the great work that God is doing through FAMILY RADIO. In a culture that wants to point us away from Jesus and tells us regularly that life and joy and peace can be found elsewhere, I love that we can keep pointing people back to the Gospel and the truth of God’s Word through music that is rich in theological truth and teaching programs that help all of us deepen our faith.”

GM TOM EVANS said, “BOB brings incredible on-air experience and a wealth of Biblical knowledge to our mornings, we are honored to have him.”

Sr. Dir./Programming VANCE DILLARD added, “BOB is a great fit for FAMILY RADIO. With his assuring voice, his great depth of Biblical knowledge and his love for the hymns, BOB brings a new dynamic to mornings on FAMILY STATIONS. BOB is well known and respected with his body of work with ministries across the country.”

