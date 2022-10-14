Erica Kay (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former air personality and V/O talent ERICA KAY is facing the challenge of a new cancer diagnosis and treatment. Most recently at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WBEC (LIVE 95.9)/PITTSFIELD, MA, last week, a tumor was discovered on KAY's liver and she began chemotherapy.

KAY lost her mother to breast cancer in 2018 and in 2019, she was also diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. One week later, her husband died, survived by KAY and their son, TURNER.

A GOFUNDME campaign has been started to help KAY with her mounting expenses.





