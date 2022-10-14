TuneIn Stream

ABC AUDIO will stream ABC NEWS RADIO content via TUNEIN under a new partnership, including a "ABC NEWS ON TUNE IN" 24/7 livestream with twice hourly newscasts and simulcasting of ABC NEWS LIVE.

“It is part of our mission to provide our listeners with the most reliable and real-time access to the news,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “Becoming a home of ABC NEWS’ 24/7 audio content is an important step in keeping true to these goals. This partnership is a statement to our listeners that TUNEIN is focused on exceeding streaming audio expectations with the continual addition of high-quality content.”

ABC AUDIO VP LIZ ALESSE added, “ABC AUDIO’s new 24/7 livestream on TUNEIN expands access to the straightforward and reliable reporting our audience expects from ABC NEWS. The news cycle moves at such a rapid pace, it’s important for us to offer listeners the ability to stay informed on their schedule, whether they’re at home or on the go.”

« see more Net News