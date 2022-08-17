When we work together on teams, we spend a lot of time together, which is why it sometimes feels like a team member can become a “work wife or husband,” and it feels a lot like a real marriage.

This happens a lot in our industry, particularly among morning shows. If you can’t get along with your work partner, you have to try everything. Both of you. You both must acknowledge there is a problem and a breakdown in communication. And you both must want to work on the relationship and even entertain couple’s therapyt if necessary.

There is a lot that can be done to save a good “working marriage” between two people who want and deserve success and happiness. Like a good love marriage, it just requires a little work. MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' tackles "Work Marriage" in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.

