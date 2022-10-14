Shinn

SARAH SHINN has been hired as CENTRICITY MUSIC Marketing Manager for Radio. SHINN comes over from FAIR TRADE SERVICES where she served as Senior Marketing Marketing and also on the Radio Promotion team.



In this role, she'll promote CENTRICITY artists to radio and their listeners through station promotions, events, and other in-market activations to help create deeper connection for artists with listeners. SHINN will also create custom content with artists in collaboration with stations that serves the consumer in this new media environment.

