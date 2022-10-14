HunterGirl (Photo: Easton Schirra)

19 RECORDS/BMG has signed singer-songwriter and season 20 AMERICAN IDOL runner-up HUNTERGIRL. She is set to release her label debut track, "Hometown Out Of Me," on OCTOBER 21st.

Written by HUNTERGIRL with LAURA VELTZ and producer JIMMY ROBBINS, "Hometown Out Of Me" is being described as a thank you letter to her hometown, WINCHESTER, TN.

Currently on the road, most recently with JUSTIN MOORE and TRACY LAWRENCE, she will follow that with a co-headlining tour with IDOL winner (and fellow BMG artist) NOAH THOMPSON, kicking off OCTOBER 27th in COLUMBUS, OH.

