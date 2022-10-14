Futuri's Anstandig

The latest report released in the update to FUTURI’s ongoing FUTURE OF AUDIENCE AND REVENUE series discovered a robust appetite from American consumers for on-demand audio and video content, specifically from local media personalities and local business owners/leaders.

The research also projects modest growth or, for some demos, decline in local broadcast media consumption in the coming year. Together, these findings point to a critical need for local broadcasters to reassess their distribution strategies and reliance on appointment viewing and listening. Online interviews were conducted with more than 1,200 18- to 64-year-olds throughout the UNITED STATES.

The report also projects growth in smartphone usage, streaming video consumption, time spent listening to podcasts, and more forms of digital media. This indicates that broadcasters have an opportunity to fight broadcast plateaus and declines by making that content available on-demand digitally, in both video and audio form.

FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG said, “Our research shows that media companies that leverage local content as a competitive feature of their business plan are at an advantage. There’s strong consumer demand for on-demand content from local TV and radio personalities, as well as local business owners with whom broadcasters can develop compelling content marketing pieces,” said Anstandig. “That said, our research also points to potential declines in broadcast media consumption. By leaning into on-demand broadcast audio and video content, local media companies can take advantage of the rises in streaming consumption and diversify their revenue streams wisely.”

Click here to see the full report, or here to listen to the podcast.

