Nashville Public Radio Wins Awards

THE NASHVILLE SCENE has honored NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO with three BEST OF NASHVILLE WRITER’S CHOICE AWARDS. It won:

Best Radio Special Feature: News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE’s "Three Castles And The Music City - 150 Years Of THE FISK JUBILEE SINGERS"

Best Daily News Show: News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE’s "This Is NASHVILLE"

Best Radio Voice: Triple A WNXP (91.ONE)’s CELIA GREGORY

The stations also received honors in the READER’S CHOICE AWARDS, with WNXP placing second in the “Best Radio Station'' category and WPLN’s senior health care reporter, BLAKE FARMER, placing second in the “Best Reporter” category.

“The word public in NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO is the critical word describing who we are as a nonprofit news and culture institution. For 60 years we have dedicated ourselves to serving our many communities with the best in journalism (WPLN NEWS) and music (WNXP and NASHVILLE CLASSICAL) and we are now bursting with pride to be recognized by those we serve,” said NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Pres. and CEO STEVE SWENSON. “We are excited to be honored by the public with their ears, their eyes and now their votes!”

