Photo Courtesy of Brandon McEachern & Marcus Allen

LIVE NATION URBAN, a partnership of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, has acquired a significant equity stake in the WASHINGTON, DC-based BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL.

LIVE NATION URBAN President SHAWN GEE said, “For us as a company, this investment was an important one. When we formed in 2018, one of the first deals we did was the original co-promotion deal with the BROCCOLI CITY team. I promised the guys that the success of our partnership would lead to greater things, and it was important to me to keep my word. We are not simply investing in a festival; we are investing in these amazing founders. We believe this will be the first of many brands that we will build together with MARCUS and BRANDON as they have an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit. One of the core tenants of LIVE NATION URBAN is identifying young black entrepreneurs in the live space and investing in their vision. I’m looking forward to continuing to build with MARCUS and BRANDON.”

LIVE NATION URBAN Co-Founder BRANDON MCEACHERN said, “We are super excited about this partnership with LNU/LN, and working closer with SHAWN GEE. I really appreciate him encouraging us to be big thinking entrepreneurs and brand builders… not limiting us to event producers.”

LIVE NATION URBAN Co-Founder MARCUS ALLEN said, “We are going to focus on curating untapped niche markets, bigger partnerships, and international expansion. Reimage the future of live cultural experiences. Our big picture goal is to create a 100-million-dollar community at the apex of live entertainment, social impact, and digital media.”

