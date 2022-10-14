Christmas In October

With the popularity of ‘90s Country music going strong, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE is set to release a greatest hits holiday project, “‘90s Country Christmas,” on OCTOBER 21st.

This compilation includes 16 previously-released tracks from the vault by Country artists of the ’90s and today, including REBA McENTIRE, SHANIA TWAIN, GEORGE STRAIT, VINCE GILL and TANYA TUCKER. Also included on the set are holiday classics from TRACE ADKINS, CHRIS LEDOUX, ALAN JACKSON, DEANA CARTER, STEVE WARINER, SUZY BOGGUSS, KENNY ROGERS, KATHY MATTEA, JAMIE O’NEAL, LEE ANN WOMACK and a second song from GILL, that one a duet with TRISHA YEARWOOD (“An Angel Gets His Wings”).

