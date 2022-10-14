Moore, Simpson & York

Afternoon Anchor/Podcast Host MIKE SIMPSON is moving to the slot vacated by the retirement of DICK HELTON as VICKY MOORE's co-anchor of AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES' "L.A.'S MORNING NEWS." SIMPSON will join MOORe and news/traffic reporter JENNIFER YORK on MONDAY (10/17). HELTON retired TODAY (10/14) after 24 years at KNX and 53 years in all-News radio (NET NEWS 10/13).

AUDACY Regional President JEFF FEDERMAN said, “MIKE, VICKY, and JEN are the perfect team to build upon the legacy of integrity, credibility, and humanity in our great shared experience - the morning commute in LA. We’d also like to extend our gratitude to DICK, as his decades of service to our communities are unrivaled.”

SIMPSON said, “There’s something very special about waking up a region as large and dynamic as this one. It’s about getting people out the door and keeping them company on their commute with what they need to know. I’m beyond thrilled to start working with VICKY, JEN and the entire team. Here’s to multiple alarm clocks!”

« see more Net News