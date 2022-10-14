DiPaola (Photo: WBLQ)

DIPONTI COMMUNICATIONS Full Service WBLQ-A-W276DF/WESTERLY, RI and Classic Rock WWRI-A-W288EE (I-105.5)/WEST WARWICK, RI President/Owner/GM/Host CHRIS DIPAOLA died THURSDAY (10/14) at 49, reports the WESTERLY SUN.

DIPAOLA began his career at WJJF-A-WBMW/NEWPORT, RI-NEW LONDON, CT and founded WBLQ on a low power FM in ASHAWAY, RI, moving the format and calls to 1450 AM in 2009 and adding a translator in 2019. He also launched the Classic Rock format on low power WWRI-LP, moving it to the AM and translator in 2020. He continued to oversee WBLQ's former LPFM as Alternative WSUB-LP (96.7 THE BUZZ)/ASHAWAY and hosted on WBLQ's "THE TIME MACHINE" (as "CRAZY CHRIS") on SATURDAYS.

