'The Eighties Channel' Back In Albuquerque

K.M, RICHARDS PROGRAMMING SERVICES' "The Eighties Channel" has returned to ALBUQUERQUE, NM after a seven-year hiatus to VANGUARD MEDIA Adult Hits KRKE/K229CL at NOON (MDT) on OCTOBER 14th.

RICHARDS commented, “93-7 KRKE is benefitting from significant retooling and refining of 'The Eighties Channel' since we were last heard here. It’s great to be working with DON DAVIS at VANGUARD again and we are both confident that we’ll be even more successful than before.”

DAVIS said “since 'The Eighties Channel' left the air on SEPTEMBER 27th, 2015, I have continued to believe that there was – and still is – a need for a station that plays nothing but the best music from the '80s ... the decade with the most memorable hits of music history. Now, I've asked K.M. to bring back what we did back then ... even better than ever.”

"The Eighties Channel" is now offered as a turnkey format, with music, imaging and automation logs provided to affiliate stations on a barter basis.

Added RICHARDS, “Much to our surprise, it appeals to 25-49 year olds in huge numbers – when questioned, the younger listeners say ‘the '80s is when all the good music came out!’ – and it’s great to be able to program to that saleable demographic.”

As part of the deal, KRKE will carry the format’s hourly “Forgotten 45s” feature, as well as a SATURDAY night block of classic New Wave and Modern Rock songs hosted by legendary KROQ air talent FREDDY SNAKESKIN. Both features are designed for 100% local sponsorship.

Stations interested in "The Eighties Channel" can reach RICHARDS at (818) 479-9742 or via the KMRichards.com website. DAVIS can be reached at VANGUARD’s office (505) 899-5029.

« see more Net News